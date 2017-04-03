Home | News | General | Donald Trump meets Egyptian leader, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at White House

United States President, Donald Trump will meet with Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House – making him the first African Leader to meet with Trump as President.

He was also the first African leader to speak to and congratulate Mr Trump after his shock election victory.

Reuters report that the Palestinian-Israeli peace process is expected to be on the agenda, as is the fight against so-called Islamic State group.

