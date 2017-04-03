Song Happy To Return From Paris Hospital

Cameroon legend Rigobert Song has welcomed the support he received from the football fraternity as he arrived in his home country from France.

The former Liverpool defender was hospitalised in France after suffering a brain aneurysm and was initially hospitalised in Yaounde, where his condition stabilised before he was taken to Paris.

Upon his return, the thanked the country's fans and President Paul Biya for the support in the wake of his six-month stay in Europe.

Song fell ill in October last year and the BBC website reports that the legendary defender returned to a rapturous welcome in Yaoundé on Saturday where he was met by dignitaries, friends and family.

"I'm going to say thank you to the people, to God and President Paul Biya and his wife because he did everything to keep me in a good way," Song told reporters on his arrival at the Yaoundé Nsimalen Airport.

"And people in Cameroon, I'm going to tell them 'thank you' for everything they did when I was in my situation.

"To come out of a heart issue without a scar, I am thankful to God and the Cameroonian people. I am healthy thanks to the doctors, I underwent three aneurysm operations."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old ex-Indomitable Lions international joked that his return to Cameroon was "not an April fool".

"I don't remember what happened, but after my situation I've seen a lot of things. People have told me what happened,” he added.

“So I'm very happy to come back and I want to say thank you to all the people

"When I opened my eyes the first reflex was to touch my head and I realised something was wrong, I was very far and I thank God for his mercy," Song told the throng of journalists.

