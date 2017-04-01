Home | News | General | Blac Chyna obtains work permits for her children, son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian (WATCH)

[embedded content] Blac Chyna who has a four-year-old son named King Cairo with rapper, Tyga and a four-month-old daughter named Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian was, according to TMZ seen leaving the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on Thursday to pick up work permits for her children.According to California labor code, children between the ages of 15 days and 18 years can receive an entertainment work permit. Another reality show in the works...maybe?

