9ice Defends His Ex-Wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram (Screenshot)

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  01/04/2017 09:18:00
All love is not lost between Nigerian singer, 9ice and his ex-wife Toni Payne, who was once his manager. The singer called back a follower to order, after he shaded his ex-wife on a video from Iyanya's industry night he shared on Instagram.

Toni Payne who acknowledged how hardworking her baby daddy is, got a rude comment from a follower who told her that love won't fall from heaven.

Here's the post;





Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

