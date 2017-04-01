Blac Chyna obtains work permits for her children, son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian (WATCH)
9ice Defends His Ex-Wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram (Screenshot)
- 01/04/2017 09:18:00
- 1
- 0
Toni Payne who acknowledged how hardworking her baby daddy is, got a rude comment from a follower who told her that love won't fall from heaven.
Here's the post;
search feed search feed
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1