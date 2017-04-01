Home | News | General | 9ice Defends His Ex-Wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram (Screenshot)

All love is not lost between Nigerian singer, 9ice and his ex-wife Toni Payne, who was once his manager. The singer called back a follower to order, after he shaded his ex-wife on a video from Iyanya's industry night he shared on Instagram.

Toni Payne who acknowledged how hardworking her baby daddy is, got a rude comment from a follower who told her that love won't fall from heaven.

Here's the post;

