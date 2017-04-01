Home | News | General | Tiwa Savage's Knees In New Photos Got Fans Arguing (WATCH)
9ice Defends His Ex-Wife, Toni Payne, On Instagram (Screenshot)
"Saraki Will Reduce Your Punishment If You Apologise" - Melaye Tells Ndume

Tiwa Savage's Knees In New Photos Got Fans Arguing (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/04/2017 08:05:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Mavins first Lady and mother of one, Tiwa savage shares this new photo of hers.
But her fans thinks she still needs to do more to improve the look of her skin. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1