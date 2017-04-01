Home | News | General | BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)
See The Face Of The JUMIA Delivery Man Before His Murder, As Wife Speaks
How Nigerian Naira Performed This Week

BBNaija: Bassey Hooks Up With Uriel And Others At His Eviction Party At No Chill In Lagos (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/04/2017 07:14:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Photos from eviction party held in honour of Evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Bassey at No Chill, Lekki, Lagos on Friday, March 31st.

Former Housemates, Uriel, Jon Ogah, Miyonse were at the party.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1