Dino Gets Sahara Reporters Publisher, Sowore Arrested - AF

In what may look like a new twist in the first day of April, the publisher of Saharareporters, Omoyele Sowore, was picked up in New York City last night and taken to Varick Street deportation center where he is awaiting expatriation.

According to sources within Sahara reporters, trouble started for Mr. Sowore when a sheriff attempted to serve Melaye’s defamation court summons. In his effort to argue with the sheriff, New York City police were called. He was immediately picked up and taken to the detention center for processing.

"Sowore is not a citizen of the United States and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), under President Donald Trump is quick to remove immigrants involved in the most minute of infractions.

"At the moment Saharareporters’ lawyers are scrambling to get to the detention center to appeal against the deportation of Sowore. They will be making a case that the Nigerian authorities are after the Ondo born publisher.

"Sowore’s deportation would take place tomorrow via Arik Air to Abuja, Nigeria. There are indications that the arrest was coordinated with authorities in Nigeria and would be picked up by the DSS in Abuja as soon as he arrives, Sahara Reporters said..

