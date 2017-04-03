April Fool blessing! Read how this Nigerian man got promoted at work because of a prank

On April 1, 2017, as is the custom in Nigeria and most parts of the world, Nigerians tried to outwit one another with various pranks.

This was quite a painful April Fools joke

NAIJ.com reported about how in a viral WhatsApp conversation, an unidentified guy decided to deceive his ex-girlfriend, claiming he has dumped his girlfriend, so they can get back together as lovers.

The former girlfriend who obviously is still in love with the guy, fell for the prank.

This time however, the April fool prank landed a man a promotion as recounted by a Nairaland user. Below is his story:

"I went out with a friend and his colleagues, after the good time, he told me in private why the work mates where happy for him not knowing that he is trapped between his long awaiting promotions and April fool's prank he made:

"My friend said he proposed to a girl in the office with April fool in the back of his mind but the girl was so excited and screemed, every body including their MD came out, she pointed at the ring and kissed him, as she was telling them that he just proposed to her, before he could say a word the MD declared a free lunch for all.

"My friend wasn't himself as the food delivery guys arrived sharing the food and drinks from gate, in the middle of the lunch their MD said " That means your allowance should be increased."

"He became more speechless because that was a statement he said their MD usually use for promotions. At this point he didn't know how to confess that it was April Fool joke.

"The major problem he has is his 2-year old relationship with another woman, now he's asking if April fool prank has expiry date? Or should he let the cat out the next working day?"

We all have our own ideas of what makes a good April Fools' Day joke. Usually, the jokes are harmless and give everyone close to us or not a good laugh.

Others are done for the shock value effect, but some can tear right into the depth of a person’s soul. However, what are some things you cannot joke about? NAIJ.com recently made a list of such things.

