BREAKING: President Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara in Aso Rock as peace move goes on

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representative.

According to The Punch, the president met with Dogara today, Monday, April 3 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

File photo of President Buhari with Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara

Bukola Sraki who is the Senate president is also expected to meet with the president after Dogara.

This meeting is being considered a move by the executive and the legislature to achieve peace as there has been report that the two arms of government have been at loggerheads.

The retention of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the recommendation of the Senate has created tension between the president and the lawmakers as they decided not to screen the 27 resident electoral commissioners submitted by the president.

