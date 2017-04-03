6 drawings by a Nigerian artist that are REALER than life (photos)

Nigerian artist, Arinze Stanley is on Instagram as @harinzeyart and looking through is Instagram posts, you are struck by one thing, the sheer realism in his art works. A first timer would find it hard to believe, that these are just pencil drawings.

This pencil drawing of President Buhari is one of his works

In a recent interview with Huffington Post, he said: "I’ve managed by the grace of God to discipline myself in the art of drawing. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity, I love to express deep and strong emotions, as I find them most attractive."

Below is one of his works:

Below are other breathtaking works:

Arinze's work mostly passes emotions and feelings

