6 drawings by a Nigerian artist that are REALER than life (photos)



Nigerian artist, Arinze Stanley is on Instagram as @harinzeyart and looking through is Instagram posts, you are struck by one thing, the sheer realism in his art works. A first timer would find it hard to believe, that these are just pencil drawings.

This pencil drawing of President Buhari is one of his works

In a recent interview with Huffington Post, he said: "I’ve managed by the grace of God to discipline myself in the art of drawing. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity, I love to express deep and strong emotions, as I find them most attractive."

Arinze's work mostly passes emotions and feelings

Meanwhile, recently NAIJ.com brought you a list of the 10 most intelligent people in the world. They have the highest IQ ever recorded.

There is only one Nigerian is on the list. Phillip Emeagwali, a Nigerian-born engineer, mathematician, computer scientist and geologist was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize.

He won the prize from the IEEE, for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help detect petroleum fields. Emeagwali is from Onitsha, Anambra state, although he was born in Akure, Ondo state.

NAIJ.com recently spoke to a man who is called Nigeria's strongest man. Watch the video below:

