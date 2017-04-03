6 drawings by a Nigerian artist that are REALER than life (photos)
- 03/04/2017 06:14:00
- 1
- 0
Nigerian artist, Arinze Stanley is on Instagram as @harinzeyart and looking through is Instagram posts, you are struck by one thing, the sheer realism in his art works. A first timer would find it hard to believe, that these are just pencil drawings.
This pencil drawing of President Buhari is one of his works
In a recent interview with Huffington Post, he said: "I’ve managed by the grace of God to discipline myself in the art of drawing. I draw inspiration from life experiences and basically everything that sparks a feeling of necessity, I love to express deep and strong emotions, as I find them most attractive."
Below is one of his works:
Below are other breathtaking works:
READ ALSO: Talented little boy constructs Keke Napep with slippers
READ ALSO: Meet Achilefu, the Nigerian who received US award for inventing goggle
Arinze's work mostly passes emotions and feelings
Meanwhile, recently NAIJ.com brought you a list of the 10 most intelligent people in the world. They have the highest IQ ever recorded.
There is only one Nigerian is on the list. Phillip Emeagwali, a Nigerian-born engineer, mathematician, computer scientist and geologist was one of two winners of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize.
He won the prize from the IEEE, for his use of a Connection Machine supercomputer to help detect petroleum fields. Emeagwali is from Onitsha, Anambra state, although he was born in Akure, Ondo state.
NAIJ.com recently spoke to a man who is called Nigeria's strongest man. Watch the video below:[embedded content]
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles