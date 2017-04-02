Home | News | General | Blac Chyna's petition to use the Kardashian name for business has been rejected
Blac Chyna's petition to use the Kardashian name for business has been rejected
- 02/04/2017 15:42:00
- 1
- 0
Blac Chyna might have a baby girl for Rob Kardashian, but her plan to use his family's popular name for business has been rejected. According to reports, the petition she filed was denied, whether she marries Rob or not, and this is because Kourtney, Kim and Khloe filed legal documents insisting that they will suffer damage to their reputation and goodwill should the proposed name change go ahead.
Blac Chyna, whose birth name is Angela Renee White, was planning to launch 'entertainment services, make TV and movie appearances, live as a social media celebrity,as well as party host,' under the new moniker if granted. However, this is no longer possible. Read TMZ's report below.
"The sisters didn't want Blac to profit off the family name -- even if she did marry Rob -- so they filed legal docs to stop it. They claimed it created confusion in the marketplace. Chyna never responded ... and now she's taking the L. Rob can do whatever he wants so marriage is a possibility, but Kris is still buttering his bread and she's pulling all the strings.
"Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are not getting married, which is our takeaway after learning her bid to use the Kardashian name to hawk merch has been officially rejected. We've learned Kim, Khloe and Kourtney were successful in blocking Blac's petition to own the rights to the name Angela Renee Kardashian." Translation -- Blac Chyna's stuck being just Blac Chyna."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1