Blac Chyna's petition to use the Kardashian name for business has been rejected

Blac Chyna might have a baby girl for Rob Kardashian, but her plan to use his family's popular name for business has been rejected. According to reports, the petition she filed was denied, whether she marries Rob or not, and this is because Kourtney, Kim and Khloe filed legal documents insisting that they will suffer damage to their reputation and goodwill should the proposed name change go ahead.

Blac Chyna, whose birth name is Angela Renee White, was planning to launch 'entertainment services, make TV and movie appearances, live as a social media celebrity,as well as party host,' under the new moniker if granted. However, this is no longer possible. Read TMZ's report below.

"The sisters didn't want Blac to profit off the family name -- even if she did marry Rob -- so they filed legal docs to stop it. They claimed it created confusion in the marketplace. Chyna never responded ... and now she's taking the L. Rob can do whatever he wants so marriage is a possibility, but Kris is still buttering his bread and she's pulling all the strings.