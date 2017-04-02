Arsenal 2-2 Man city- Arsenal come back from behind to register draw with the citizens in entertaining clash

It was an enthralling match at the Emirates stadium on Sunday as Arsenal through goals from Theo Walcott and Mustafi pulled off a draw with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to give their top four ambitions this season more credibility.City started the match with Yaya Toure on the bench while Arsenal opted to go with a pacy front three of Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott but it was not too long before chaos occurred in the home team's defense.Man City were given the perfect start five minutes into a game that had speed and verve written all over it it as Kevin De Bruyne, returning a Mustafi header with a first-time pass, sent Sane tunming into the space where the Mustafi should have been. Sane then skillfully rounded goalkeeper David Ospina and slotted the ball in from a tight angle.

Arsene Wenger looked scared on the touchline and was hoping his defenders willl remain alert but within two minutes, De Bruyne weighted a 20-yard effort against the post and the goalkeeper quickly saved David Silva's follow-up effort .

Arsenal were being bombarded left and right in the first 15minutes and had to change their strategy, come on, they had too. German international, Mesut Ozil had his close-range shot saved by Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, and Alexis Sanchez, attacking through the left and center curled another effort narrowly off target on the half-hour.

Few minutes before the end of the first half, Walcott reacted quickest to a header in the Man City the defense and got the better of Gael Clichy , oh the hustle was real! Walcott forced in an equaliser- and the referee permitted it despite calls from Guardiola's men for a possible infringement or offside.

Arsenal 1-1 Man City

Man city refused to give up. De Bruyne hit the upright post again, and Silva smartly passed to Aguero to finish superbly from the right of the penalty area.

Half time Arsenal 1-2 Man city

The second half started and Yaya Toure was introduced for Raheem Sterling .

City became lackadaisical and 8 minutes after half-time conceded another goal, as German international, Mustafi beat Nicolas Otamendi to an Ozil corner and headed into the net.

Man City's intensity turned up different pitches and plateaus, but Arsenal goalkeeper, Ospina, was a very busy man making saves from Fernandinho and Aguero.

Alas, 11 minutes from full-time, Ozil missed a sitter after Otamendi messed up an attempted backpass. Silva and substitute Alex Iwobi tried their best but Arsene Wenger under immense pressure from his club's fans and Pep Guardiola's hoping to convince the Citizens that he's the man to lead the club into a glorious future, lived to fight another day.

Full time - Arsenal 2-2 Man city

