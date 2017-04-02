Indian Doctors Mocked Us, Refused To Treat Us – Attacked Nigerian Student

A Nigerian student at NOIDA International University, India, Precious
Amalcima, who was among Africans attacked by Indians, shared his ordeal
with Punch 's Toluwani Eniola. Excerpt:
Can you tell us your background?
I am a 23-year-old final year student of Political Science at NOIDA
International University, India. I am from Edo State. My brother,
Endurance, who was also attacked, is studying Economics in the same
institution.
What led to your attack by the Indians on Monday?Few
days ago, five Nigerians were accused of killing a 17-year-old Indian
student, Manish Khari, who died of a suspected drug overdose. The police
arrested the Nigerians and later released them. The five Nigerians
accused of killing the Indian boy are also students of NOIDA
International University.
So, some Indian locals went to the
homes of the accused to harass them, claiming they killed the Indian
boy. The mother of the deceased was trying to take the case to court.
The police released the Nigerians on Sunday (March 26). I think that
enraged the Indians. On Monday, while the convocation was going on in
our school, we (my brother and I) asked the police if we could go out.
This was due to the tension then. The police gave us the green light to
step out.
That evening, I was not feeling well. So I told my
younger brother, Endurance, to get me some drugs. When he came back, we
decided to go for shopping at a certain mall close to our hostel. While
we were inside the mall, we got information that the locals were
attacking blacks. We began to panic as we considered which route to
follow to avoid the (rampaging) locals.
Why didn’t you hide inside the mall?
No one was trying to help. The Indians at the mall became hostile and
asked us to go out. Suddenly, we saw Indians, who we think were more
than 500, running towards us. They held sticks and other weapons. We
entered another plaza and asked for help but nobody was interested in
helping us to take cover. We hid somewhere for about 25 minutes but the
crowd soon caught up with us. They dragged out my brother from where he
was hiding and began to beat him. They also dragged me out from where I
was hiding. They stabbed me on the shoulder with a knife as I cried for
help. It was our cries that attracted other students, who called the
police. The police came to our aid and rushed my brother and I to the
hospital. The medical officers at the hospital refused to treat us. They
were even laughing at us.
How come they refused to attend to you when it was the police who took you to the hospital?
It was not only us who were attacked; other blacks in the city were also
attacked. So, the police had to leave us at the hospital to rescue
others. So, I dragged my brother out of the hospital. Fortunately, we
saw an Indian, who was a Good Samaritan. The Indian took us to another
hospital where we eventually received medical assistance. The (Nigerian)
embassy officials later came to commiserate with us. They took good
care of us and even paid the hospital bills. So after three days, on
Wednesday, we were discharged while the police escorted us home.
Was that the first time you would experience such an attack?
That was the first time of being attacked in India. But that was not the
first time that blacks, especially Nigerians, have been attacked in the
country. In fact, Indians attack blacks, especially Nigerians, every
year. Although there are some good Indians in the country, others have
been generally hostile to us. This year, they attacked blacks in other
states. Last year, they killed many Africans. If you check the records,
their attacks on Africans have become an annual ritual.
Why are they hostile to blacks and Nigerians?
I think Indians don’t really like blacks, especially Nigerians. They
think Nigerians are drug peddlers. In the state we are studying, almost
all Nigerians are students and we don’t deal in drugs as being claimed.
Why did you and your brother choose to study in India?
We developed an interest to study in India because of India’s
interesting movies which we grew up watching and adore. We thought all
Indians were nice people but our recent experiences shows that we were
naïve.
Did you regret coming to India to study?
If I knew (Indians don’t like Nigerians) I would not have come to India.
With this experience, I will not even advise any of my siblings to
consider India again because of the insecurity and the undue treatment
meted out to blacks. I definitely regret coming to India to study. While
the mob pounced on us, I thought we were going to be killed. I did not
even remember to pray. I was only crying and begging them while the
attack lasted. If not for the police intervention, we would have been
dead by now.
Do you think the Indian government and the police have a hand in the attacks?
The Indian government is capable of stopping the problem but I don’t
think they are serious about it – as such attacks have been occurring
over the years. They renew their promises of protecting Africans every
year but they have not been able to live up to their promises.
What is the present situation in NOIDA?
We are living in fear. For now, we (students) have been advised to stay
indoors since Monday. The embassy has been supplying welfare materials
to us. Many good Indians also came to the hospital to apologise on
behalf of the mob. Some Indians also donated welfare materials to us. If
you don’t have food, you would request and they would get it for you;
and water too. They have been helping us in that regard. Some Indian
groups have also risen to the occasion, donating welfare materials. The
Nigerian embassy has been very supportive. They asked for our bills and I
am sure they will offset them. I went back to the hospital again today
(Thursday) for further check up and to get eye drops. My dad asked us to
come back home but the ambassador pleaded that he should allow us to
stay, promising him that things would get better.
Do you plan to relocate to Nigeria?
I don’t plan to relocate to Nigeria because it would mean starting my course all over again.
What do you want the Federal Government to do about now?
I don’t know exactly what to say because I am devastated. My brother has
been resting since we were discharged from the hospital. The Federal
Government should talk to the Indian Government to stop this kind of
attack. If they don’t want us to study in their country, they should
tell us. The Federal Government should withdraw their cooperation by
sanctioning Indian companies in Nigeria. If they cannot guarantee our
safety, I don’t see any reason why Indians should be making billions of
naira in Nigeria while we are facing undue treatment in their country.
So far, we are impressed by the intervention of officials of the
Nigerian embassy, who warned the Indian authorities not to allow the
attack to happen again. The Indian police have apologised too. The only
problem is that we have been restricted to stay indoors. We hope that
things will get better in days ahead.
What do you want the Indian police to do on this matter?
The Indian Government and the police authorities should not sweep this
matter under the carpet. They should fish out the attackers and ensure
that there is justice. Ensuring justice on this matter would serve as a
deterrent to others. If they don’t arrest the culprits, more attacks
would still happen. These attackers should be treated as scapegoats.