#BBNaija: Bally Evicted From Big Brother Naija



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/04/2017 15:30:00
TBoss removed Bally's cap yesterday and put it on, 24hrs later he was evicted. No wonder folks are trying to read meanings into that lady's presence in the Big Brother Naija house. Lolz!

Now it's Four ladies against just a guy - Efe - left in the house.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

