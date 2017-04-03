Home | News | General | Germany to sentence 4 Islamists in failed murder plot

Four Islamists suspected of attempting to carry out a bomb attack in the western city of Bonn and planning the assassination of a right-wing politician are to be sentenced in a German court on Monday.

Marco G, a German convert to Islam, is accused of masterminding the failed bomb attack in 2012.

He is also accused of being behind the attempted assassination of Markus Beisicht, head of Pro NRW, an anti-Islam party in the western state of North Rhine Westphalia.

Prosecutors are demanding a life sentence for Marco G, whose name was withheld in line with German privacy laws.

Enea B, Koray D and Tayfun S, three alleged members of Marco G’s terrorist cell, are accused of involvement in the assassination plot against Beisicht.

Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences of between 11 and 14 years for the three defendants.

Monday’s session marks the 155th day of the trial, which included testimony from 157 witnesses and 27 experts.

