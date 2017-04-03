Home | News | General | Hit FM Calabar set to hold first SUG presidential debate in Nigeria

After setting the world record for the longest club party ever, Calabar’s number one station, Hit FM is making another first in Nigeria on Monday, April 3, 2017 as it holds the first SUG presidential debate live on radio.

The station is collaborating with the University of Calabar to stage the first ever Student Union Government presidential debate on radio in the state.

This collaboration will see screened aspirants of the University of Calabar SUG presidential election defend their manifestos live on radio with students and parents listening in, students will have the opportunity to call into the station and ask questions bothering on the debate.

HIT FM and the University of Calabar are having this live debate on radio as a result of the issues bedeviling Nigeria’s political representatives and political system.

Head of Programs and Production, Mr. Macdonald Peter-Anyangbe while sharing insight into the Collaboration with University of Calabar stated that “In a view to mould future politicians with proper accountability and pedigree, we are setting up a platform that will ensure that things are done properly, young politicians will see value in having an agenda for whatever political position they want to occupy no matter how big or small”.

To ensure a free and fair election, The aspirants of the University of Calabar SUG presidential election were selected based on genuine CGPA, and the school has also adopted an E-voting system, where candidates can vote from wherever they are, as long as their school fees have been paid as a voting code will be sent to each qualified student during the election.

Speaking on the election, Electoral Chairman and Director of the Centre for Educational Studies, University of Calabar, Dr James Okpiliya promised to make it a free and fair election as all efforts have been made to ensure the e-voting system is successful.

