30-year-old allegedly kills wife’s grandfather

The Osun Police Command, weekend, paraded 14 suspected criminals in Osogbo over alleged murder, robbery and issuance of fake vehicle documents and number plates.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye, told newsmen at the parade that the suspects were arrested in February and March.

Adeoye said that one of the suspects, aged 30, killed his 82-year-old grandfather-in-law by hitting firewood on his head.

He said that the suspect and the octogenarian had been having a misunderstanding.

The Commissioner of Police said that seven of the suspects robbed, with arms, a hostel occupied by some students of the College of Education, Ilesha, on February 3 at 3p.m.

He said that four other suspects connived with some suspects arrested earlier to hijack and steal fuel tankers and their contents.

Adeoye said that the four suspects were arrested during an investigation on the case.

He added that two other suspects specialised in producing fake vehicle documents and number plates.

Adeoye said that the two were arrested, following complaints from an official of the state’s Ministry of Transportation.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations, adding that the police were trailing others connected with crimes.

