#BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Stun On The Cover Of House Of Maliq (Photos)



  03/04/2017
Ex- Big brother Naija housemates, Miyonse, Kemen, Uriel, Cocoice and Gifty are on the cover of House of Maliq April edition, and they look stunning.

More photos in the link below.

