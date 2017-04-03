#BBNaija: Ex-Housemates Stun On The Cover Of House Of Maliq (Photos)
Ex- Big brother Naija housemates, Miyonse, Kemen, Uriel, Cocoice and Gifty are on the cover of House of Maliq April edition, and they look stunning.
