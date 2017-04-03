Home | News | General | BREAKING: Reps Speaker, Dogara in Closed-door Meeting with Buhari as Saraki Awaits Turn
BREAKING: Reps Speaker, Dogara in Closed-door Meeting with Buhari as Saraki Awaits Turn



  03/04/2017 06:55:00
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is currently in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, as Saraki awaits his own turn.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently locked currently in a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to reports, Hon. Dogara went into the president’s office at about 11:57 a.m.

Sources at the villa also said the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki will also be meeting with Buhari after Dogara.

We’ll be bringing you details shortly…

