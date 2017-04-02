Home | News | General | 500L Covenant University Student Dies Due To Lack Of Basic Amenities In School Hospital (Photos)

A 500lvl Building Technology student of Covenant University, who has been identified as Segun, reportedly died yesterday, after he was rushed down to the school’s hospital after being hit on the head. Getting to the hospital, basic hospital equipment like defibrillator and oxygen were not available, and the life guard, who was on duty couldn’t do his job. Also, the

student who disclosed the recent incident, claimed that the hospital is filled with quack doctors. Segun who was driven down to the hospital by one of the school’s lecturers, eventually died.

