Burna Boy Fires Back At A Fan Who Dissed His Live Performance



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  02/04/2017
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy decided to reply a fan who didn’t seem quite satisfied with the singers performance at a recent show.

The singer wasted no time in finding out the tweet and firing back at her.

See the conversation below:

