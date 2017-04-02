Home | News | General | Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil

Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz seems to have become a better man and has made amends with his wife, Tiwa Savage as they were recently spotted at the church together during a Thanksgiving service.

TeeBillz shared this new adorable photo of himself and son, Jamil rocking white traditional outfits and looking like a pair.

We think the two men in Tiwa Savage’s life look cute.

