Tiwa Savage’s Hubby, TeeBillz Shares Adorable Photo With His Son Jamil
- 02/04/2017 13:35:00
Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz seems to have become a better man and has made amends with his wife, Tiwa Savage as they were recently spotted at the church together during a Thanksgiving service.
TeeBillz shared this new adorable photo of himself and son, Jamil rocking white traditional outfits and looking like a pair.
We think the two men in Tiwa Savage’s life look cute.
