If You Marry Wife Through Facebook, You Will Lose Her on Youtube – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has discourage romantic relationships on social media as he concludes it might lead to broken homes.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, today in his sermon at the Church’s headquarters at Redemption Camp, told his members why they shouldn’t marry girls from Facebook.

“Let me tell you clearly, if you get a wife through the Facebook, you will lose her through the Youtube. You can quote me.

“Any marriage that is concocted through the Facebook is going to crash through the Youtube, no doubt abot that’ Adeboye said.

Nigerians are already calling out the Pastor and his church for this.

