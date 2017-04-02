Home | News | General | Man Beheads Mother In Abia, Flees With Her Blood

An abominable act seems to have taken place in Abia State, South-eastern part of Nigeria involving a man who reportedly killed his mother and made away with her blood.

Tragedy struck at Umuchagu Osokwa in Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State when a man, said to be in his early 20s, beheaded his mother, collected her blood and fled the community.

The victim, identified as Cecilia Nwanjie, was said to have returned from the farm at about 6.30pm, last Thursday, to meet his son who visited home. After exchanging greetings, Cecilia, according to a community source, went into the kitchen to prepare dinner for the family.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the victim had been leaving alone since the death of her husband, Nwanjie Onyerionwu, and engaged in menial jobs to make ends meet as her two sons live outside the village.

The elderly son reportedly visited home the previous day. Having been assured that no one was at the compound, the junior son allegedly attacked his mother with a machete and slashed her throat, collected her blood and fled the area.

The source stated that neighbours were attracted to the scene by a loud cry from the Nwanjie compound at about 7.30pm after which the Cecilia’s lifeless body was discovered surrounded with blood soaked items.

A search party was said to have combed the surrounding bushes but the assailant was nowhere to be found and was yet to be seen as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, Abia State Police Pubic Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the incident was yet to be reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General