Homosexual Rapes Boy To Death In Niger State (Photos)
- 02/04/2017 12:42:00
- 1
- 0
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Rariya,the boy pictured whose name is Aminu died in Kontagora after he had sex with a homosexual Ahmed Maishayi.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshots below..
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1