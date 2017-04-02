Home | News | General | #BBNaija: Housemates Get Almost Equal Votes On Online Polls As Voting Closes

Just few hours to the eviction show of the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show, the online polls puts the housemates in a tight race, as the housemates up for eviction today are almost having the same percentage of votes.

Recall that earlier this week, Marvis was far much ahead of other housemates in the online polls, but with the recent result, it seems they’ve closed in on her. Tonight’s show is really going to be full of surprises, and also a tight one.

Also in recent times, the online polls gives us almost same picture of what happens in the eviction show

