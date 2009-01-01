Home | News | General | #BBNaija: The God of Nigerian Christians must be really bored, OAP Freeze reacts to viral video of some people praying for Efe
#BBNaija: The God of Nigerian Christians must be really bored, OAP Freeze reacts to viral video of some people praying for Efe
- 6 hours 23 minutes ago
He wrote;
For a brainless secular show, where married men are sleeping with other women and denying their wives existence?-Held in a country where your brothers are being slaughtered merciless and you call upon JESUS? To answer #BBNaija-The God of Nigerian Christians must be really bored to have time to attend to this ridiculousness!-
