Home | News | General | Adele breaks Billboard record after her album '21' spends 319 weeks on the chart
Adele breaks Billboard record after her album '21' spends 319 weeks on the chart
- 6 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Adele's album “21,” which was released in 2011, this week surpassed Carole King’s 1971 “Tapestry”, for time spent on the Billboard 200 by a woman. Billboard confirms that “21” just completed its 319th week on the chart where King’s album spent a nonconsecutive 318 weeks.
That’s over six years. Billboard also notes that while Adele’s album has appeared on the chart every week since its debut, King’s dipped out of the ranking in 1977 after 302 weeks, and reappeared in 2010.Overall, Adele’s “21” is the 11th longest-charting album on the Billboard chart.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 50 of 50