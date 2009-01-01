Home | News | General | 2 suicide bombers die in failed attempt to hit Borno mosque

Two suicide bombers suicide bombers struck in Maiduguri, Borno state capital in the early hours of Saturday, leaving four persons injured.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the incident happened around a mosque close to the federal high court, Jiddari Polo in the ancient city.

Only the bombers were said to have died in the failed attack.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the north-east, said Muslim worshippers were observing early morning prayers when the explosion occurred.

“Following an explosion around a mosque close to federal high court jiddari polo Maiduguri, emergency response teams have evacuated the bodies of two female suicide bombers believed to have died in the incident,” he said in a statement.

“Four other persons with injuries were administered with first aid and transported to the hospitals.

“The incident occurred at about 5:25 am.”

Victor Isuku, spokesman of the Borno police command, also confirmed the incident.

“At about 0520hrs today, two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at juddumuri village, after federal high court,” he said.

“They were intercepted and prevented by the Muslim worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others. The injured were rushed to specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by SEMA.

“The second sound was the blast from the unexploded IED from the second suicide bomber, which was detonated by the command’s EOD team at the scene.”

