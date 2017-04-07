My name is Peter The Rock, you hit me, you die, I hit you, you die- Ayo Fayose
- 07/04/2017 04:34:00
- 1
- 0
"My name is Peter The Rock, you hit me, you die, I hit you, you die. They will meet me in Ekiti, they should forget about hijacking Ekiti, the power of the people is greater than those of us in power.
The people are on my side"he said Fayose added that he doesn't have any ambition to become the president of Nigeria but that if he even becomes one, he would do better than the APC-led government "I don't have ambition to be president but I can be president of Nigeria and I will perform better than they are doing"he said
