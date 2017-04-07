Home | News | General | Nigerians React To Drake Not Showing Up In Wizkid's "Come Closer" Video

Few days back, Nigerian music star, Wizkid took everyone by surprise after he dropped a single "Come Closer", featuring Canadian rap star, Drake, on it. The video of the song which has attracted nice reviews was dropped yesterday and Drake was missing in it.

Nigerians are now taking turns to call him out for it, as they alleged he's proud for not showing up in the video. Here are some tweets;













search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General