#BBNaija: TTT, Miyonse & Uriel 'Shut Down' Club Joker Last Night (WATCH)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 07/04/2017 03:54:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
[embedded content] Former housemates of the Big Brother Naija game show; Thin Tall Tony, Miyonse and Uriel were hosted by the famous Club joker in Benin last night themed "Traffic Light Party".

And the trio never disappoint... as they were all in high spirit throughout the night.

