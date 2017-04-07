Home | News | General | BBNaija: I Am Not A University Graduate - Bisola Reveals
BBNaija: I Am Not A University Graduate - Bisola Reveals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  07/04/2017 03:53:00
  • 1
  • 0
It is no longer news that the Big Brother Naija reality TV show will be coming to an end on Sunday.

The housemates were given an opportunity to canvass and campaign for votes earlier this evening. During her session, Bisola made a confession that stunned many of her fans. The bubbly multi-talented entertainer revealed she isn’t a university graduate.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

