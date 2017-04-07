Home | News | General | BBNaija: I Am Not A University Graduate - Bisola Reveals

It is no longer news that the Big Brother Naija reality TV show will be coming to an end on Sunday.

The housemates were given an opportunity to canvass and campaign for votes earlier this evening. During her session, Bisola made a confession that stunned many of her fans. The bubbly multi-talented entertainer revealed she isn’t a university graduate.

