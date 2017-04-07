Home | News | General | Anambra Speaker Runs Away With Mace to Avoid Impeachment
Anambra Speaker Runs Away With Mace to Avoid Impeachment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 07/04/2017 03:46:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Mrs. Rita Maduagwu, the Speaker of the Anambra State house of assembly on Thursday absconded with the house's mace to avoid being impeached.

There was confusion when the 28 members of the house had gathered at the chamber when the plot to impeach her was unveiled.

Amid the confusion, the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano drove to the House of Assembly complex, apparently to intercede.

However, Mrs. Rita absconded with the mace, the symbol of authority, and was nowhere to be found.

After waiting for a while, the majority leader, Victor Okoye to call for the adjournment of the house to Tuesday, April 11.

