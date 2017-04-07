Home | News | General | BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (WATCH)

[embedded content] The male cross-dresser who is also a die-hard fan of TBoss went down to Unilag to share thousands of recharge cards to the students so they could all vote for TBoss. He also revealed he sent some money to TBoss’ brother, Christopher to they can campaign for votes for TBoss. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General