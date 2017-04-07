PDP Crisis: What Jonathan Said After Sheriff Stormed Out Of Meeting

Mr. Jonathan said this in response to walk-stage out by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his faction during the stakeholders' forum in Abuja on Thursday.

He described Sheriff's action as a minor setback which will be resolved after the committee submits it report in two weeks.

He said: "The committee will be chaired by any of us but we will consult widely. I may chair the committee or if I'm not there, former Vice President Namadi Sambo or Senator David Mark may chair that committee. But if I'm around, I will chair the committee.

“The BoT will select six people, one per geo-political zone. Each of the blocks will bring six persons, one per geo-political zone. All our governors will be members; Deputy Senate President, Senate Minority Leader; Minority Leader, House of Representatives and Minority Whip; two former governors from both groups, one from the North, one from South; two former ministers, one from the North, one from South; two women, one from the North, one from the South and two youths.

"Within two weeks, they will come up with strong recommendations. And a smaller group larger than that committee will meet.

"By the time we come back, those minor areas that caused what we saw in the earlier part of the meeting will not be there again because all those issues must have been smoothen out. We regret that little situation we encountered”.

