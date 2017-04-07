PDP Crisis: Modu Sheriff Storms out of Meeting With Jonathan
According to a Vanguard report, Modu Sheriff maintained his stance that he must continue as the chairman of the party while others disagreed. Governors Nyesom Wike, Ayo Fayose and the national assembly caucus insisted that he must step down to allow for a neutral person to lead the party to the convention.
He then stormed out of the meeting along with his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh. According to reports, he insisted that he must be recognized and addressed as chairman for the meeting to progress.
