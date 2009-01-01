Home | News | General | Chibok Girls’ rescue: BBOG accuses FG of complacency
Chibok Girls' rescue: BBOG accuses FG of complacency



The Bring Back Our Girls campaign group has accused the Federal Government of complacency and maintaining what they termed a definite silence about the search of the remaining 195 missing Chibok school girls.

On the third day of week-long activities to commemorate the third year since the abduction of the school girls, co-convener of the group, Oby Ezekwesili, said President Muhammadu Buhari must fulfil his promise and responsibility by ensuring the speedy return of the girls.

“There shouldn’t be any sense of complacency, on the part of any leader of a country, when you’ve got 195 of your children with terrorists. This government seems to want this whole agitation of Chibok girls to end so that everybody will just move away, No.

“There was a promise made that except the government brings back Chibok girls, it cannot say that it has defeated Boko Haram – It was the statement of our president in his inauguration address, it was the statement he revealed to us during our July visit in 2015 to him. He cannot run away from it, he cannot back away from it,” she stressed.

The parents on the other hand, who lamented over the situation, however, expressed hope that their children would return.

