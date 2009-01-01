Home | News | General | Nigerians blast Buhari’s aide over ‘based on logistics’ comment

Nigerians on social media have lambasted a presidential aide over ‘based on logistics’ tweet he posted Sunday night.

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe, while in the house, made the phrase popular.

After his victory on Sunday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted about the slang.

“Based on Logistics, PMB is committed to delivering on the 3 key areas that he promised (Tackling Corruption, fixing the Economy & Security)”, Shehu tweeted.

But most respondents, condemned the comment, advising the presidency to stop giving Nigerians stories.

A Twitter user @bimbo_cash, said, “You guys better stop all these nonsense crowd slang mentality and take this decayed economy back to how you met it. Jobless Troll.”

@Social_Buddie, Another user tweeted “Sir, just so you know. #BBNaija is officially over today. No more distraction for Nigerians.”