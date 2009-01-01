Home | News | General | Runtown Wins 'African Artiste of The Year' at Ghana Music Awards + Full List Of Winners
Runtown Wins 'African Artiste of The Year' at Ghana Music Awards + Full List Of Winners
The 18th edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, 8th April at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. The 25 category award honours Ghanaian artistes and celebrate original Ghanaian music.
Nigerian singer, Runtown went home with the highly coveted “African Artist of the the Year” award beating fellow Nigerian singers, Patoranking, Mr. Eazi, Tekno and Nathaniel Bassey to scoop the award while veteran Ghanaian musician, Paapa Yankson, was given the “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for his contribution to the music industry.
The event was graced with performances from some of the finest in the Ghanaian music industry including Sarkodie, Manifest and Stonebwoy.
See full List of winners:
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Dobble - Christy
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Kofi Kinaata
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Hiplife Song of the Year
Flowking Stone - Go Low
Afro-pop Song of the Year
E.L - Kaabu Ame
Hip-hop Song of the Year
M.anifest - god MC
Best New Act
Fancy Gadam
Record of the year
Adina - Too Late
Best Female Vocalist
Best Male Vocalist
Joe Mettle
Best Group of the Year
Best Music Video of the Year
Okyeame Kwame - Small Small feat. MzVee
Songwriter of the Year
Kofi Kinaata - Confession
Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year
Best Rapper of the Year
Album of the Year
The Counsellor by Nacee
Unsung Artiste
Kuami Eugene
Highlife Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata - Confession
Gospel Song of the Year
Nacee - Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Stonebwoy - People Dey
Lifetime Achievement Awards
Paapa Yankson
Best Collaboration of the Year
"Alhaji" by VVIP feat. Patoranking
African Artist of the year
