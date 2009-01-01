Home | News | General | Runtown Wins 'African Artiste of The Year' at Ghana Music Awards + Full List Of Winners

The 18th edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday , 8th April at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. The 25 category award honours Ghanaian artistes and celebrate original Ghanaian music.

Nigerian singer, Runtown went home with the highly coveted “African Artist of the the Year” award beating fellow Nigerian singers, Patoranking, Mr. Eazi, Tekno and Nathaniel Bassey to scoop the award while veteran Ghanaian musician, Paapa Yankson, was given the “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for his contribution to the music industry.





The event was graced with performances from some of the finest in the Ghanaian music industry including Sarkodie, Manifest and Stonebwoy.

See full List of winners:

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Dobble - Christy

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kofi Kinaata

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Hiplife Song of the Year

Flowking Stone - Go Low

Afro-pop Song of the Year

E.L - Kaabu Ame

Hip-hop Song of the Year

M.anifest - god MC

Best New Act

Fancy Gadam

Record of the year

Adina - Too Late

Best Female Vocalist

Best Male Vocalist

Joe Mettle

Best Group of the Year

Best Music Video of the Year

Okyeame Kwame - Small Small feat. MzVee

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata - Confession

Hiplife/Hip pop Artiste of the year

Best Rapper of the Year

Album of the Year

The Counsellor by Nacee

Unsung Artiste

Kuami Eugene

Highlife Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata - Confession

Gospel Song of the Year

Nacee - Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Stonebwoy - People Dey

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Paapa Yankson

Best Collaboration of the Year

"Alhaji" by VVIP feat. Patoranking

African Artist of the year

