Conte saved Moses’ career – Redknapp

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth manager, Harry Redknapp, has said that Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, saved Victor Moses’ playing career.

Moses has spent the last three seasons on loan at Stoke City, Liverpool and West Ham, since he signed for the Stamford Bridge outfit, with previous managers barely giving him a chance to prove his worth.

But Conte has reinvented the Super Eagles star as a wingback, with Marcos Alonso operating in a similar position from the left.

“He [Alonso] played here three or four years ago, he was at Bolton. He’s a lovely footballer, absolute quality, he has got a great left foot,” Redknapp told BT Sport.

“His delivery is top class, he always looked very composed, he suits the system.

“Moses was going nowhere in his career, suddenly in this system he has blossomed, he has been fantastic.”

Former England and Chelsea boss Glenn Hoddle, also echoed Redknapp’s views about Moses and Alonso.

“Him (Alonso) and Moses, at the beginning of the season people weren’t too sure about the wing-backs, but they have proved themselves.

“Alonso has that lovely left foot balance. The number of times they change the play, he is out there all the time. The diagonal pass is always in play.”