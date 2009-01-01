Home | News | General | Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House (WATCH)
Efe's Father And Mother Watching BBNaija Finale In Their House (WATCH)



[embedded content] Check out Efe's parents and friends last night at Efe's house. Efe's dad was able to watch his son win the N25m prize while his mum was so tensed that she could not watch the show.She only showed her son support by wearing Efe customized shirt. search feed search feed

