Home | News | General | Fani Kayode Blasts Sheikh Gumi for Saying Christians Allowed Terrorism Thrive in Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has condemned Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for blaming Christians for the thrive of terrorism in Nigeria.

Reacting, he said: "Christians have suffered genocide in the north since 1966. Sheik Gumi should shut up bow his head in shame and stop attacking Christians."

"More Christians have been slaughtered in northern Nigeria than ANYWHERE else in the world in the last 67 years. This is unacceptable.

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General