#BBFinale: Efe wins Big Brother Naija 2017 (WATCH)
#BBFinale: Efe wins Big Brother Naija 2017 (WATCH)



[embedded content] Efe, a graduate in Economics and rapper, has officially won has officially won Big Brother Naija 'See Gobe' 2017. He will be given 25 million naira cash prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car. Congratulations to him.

