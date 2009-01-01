Home | News | General | Adeboye - Those Behind The Fall of The Naira Will Not Live To Enjoy Their Gain
Adeboye - Those Behind The Fall of The Naira Will Not Live To Enjoy Their Gain
DAILY POST reports that Adeboye stated this during a sermon at a special Sunday Service organized by RCCG Region 11, Ikoyi/Victoria Island family, at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.
"Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it," Adeboye declared.
