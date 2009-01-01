Home | News | General | Adeboye - Those Behind The Fall of The Naira Will Not Live To Enjoy Their Gain

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG on Sunday said that those behind the fall of the Naira will not live to enjoy their profit.

DAILY POST reports that Adeboye stated this during a sermon at a special Sunday Service organized by RCCG Region 11, Ikoyi/Victoria Island family, at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

“Those who are deliberately destroying the Naira will make the money but will not spend it,” Adeboye declared.

