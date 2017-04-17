Home | News | General | BBNaija: Efe Presented With His SUV In Lagos, Ex Housemates In Attendance (WATCH)
BBNaija: Efe Presented With His SUV In Lagos, Ex Housemates In Attendance (WATCH)



Efe has been presented with the SUV he won at the just concluded Big Brother Naija show. Other housemates were in attendance to witness the hand over. A big congratulations to Efe once again.

