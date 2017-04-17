Home | News | General | Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring
Anyone notice North West's customized Vans? (WATCH)
Lagos Maid Steals Her Boss' $10,000, Converts To Naira At N86 Per Dollar (Photo)

Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Few months ago, Efe Ejeba was nobody, but as at this present moment, he is the most popular Nigerian.

Such was also the case of Olajumoke Orisaguna few years back, who turned from just a common breadseller on the street to the most popular model in Nigeria.

The two were certainly not the best and brightest among their colleagues, but experiencing Grace under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle made them standout...

So who's story inspired you the most...?

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 98 of 98