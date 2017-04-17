Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring
- 17 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Such was also the case of Olajumoke Orisaguna few years back, who turned from just a common breadseller on the street to the most popular model in Nigeria.
The two were certainly not the best and brightest among their colleagues, but experiencing Grace under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle made them standout...
So who's story inspired you the most...?search feed search feed
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles