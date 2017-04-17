Home | News | General | Efe Vs Olajumoke: Whose Story Of Grace Is More Inspiring

Few months ago, Efe Ejeba was nobody, but as at this present moment, he is the most popular Nigerian.

Such was also the case of Olajumoke Orisaguna few years back, who turned from just a common breadseller on the street to the most popular model in Nigeria.

The two were certainly not the best and brightest among their colleagues, but experiencing Grace under the influence of hardwork, sacrifice and struggle made them standout...

So who's story inspired you the most...?

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General