Woman Rapes Taxi Driver at Knife Point in Findlay, Ohio



  • 18 hours 48 minutes ago
Brittany Carter has been charged with rape after she allegedly sexually assaulted a taxi driver at knife point in Ohio.

According to reports, Brittany called for a cab to pick her and accomplices Cory Jackson and a third person from a hotel in Findlay, around 4.25am.

When the taxi driver arrived, Jackson pulled a knife on the driver and Carter performed a sex act on him.

A police indictment said she ‘purposefully compelled’ the taxi driver to engage in sexual conduct ‘by force or threat of force’.

They then fled the scene but not before reportedly robbing the driver of $32.

The matter was reported to authorities and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Jackson remains on the run, but Carter was taken into custody for two first-degree felony counts.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

