Home | News | General | Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have eyes only for each other as they step out for dinner date (WATCH)

[embedded content] After almost ten years together and a baby, these two still act like love-struck teenagers. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend stepped out for a date night in Beverly Hills and they looked very much the picture of a perfect couple. search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General