Home | News | General | Makarfi to Modu Sheriff: Stop Jumping About, You're Not the Original PDP Chairman

Factional PDP Chairman Ahmed Makarfi, has asked his opponent, Ali Modu Sheriff to stop parading himself as the real chairman of the party.

According to a statement by the faction's spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, Makarfi remains in charge of the party’s affair until the Supreme affirms the Appeal Court ruling.

“The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has appealed the Judgment of the February 17, 2017 at the Supreme Court and in the eyes of the law, until the Appeal is set aside by the Supreme Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs of the PDP.

“So, Senator Sheriff and his co travelers have no power to call for any meeting of party members or supervise the affairs of the PDP forthwith.

“Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains the only authentic National Exco of the PDP in line with the Decision of the May 21st and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great party.”

search feed search feed

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General